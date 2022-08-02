Man accused of damaging cars and reckless driving in Bethel, Vermont

A Bethel man will be in court today after police say he rammed into several cars
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETHEL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Bethel man will be in court Tuesday after police say he rammed into several cars.

Vermont State Police say they got a call Monday about a man shooting a rifle on Fire Lane in Bethel, Vermont, and that someone was driving into several cars.

Police say no actual shooting occurred, but several vehicles were rammed.

36-year-old Joel Gouin was arrested.

He’s scheduled to be in court today on violations including Reckless Endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, 30, was charged with two counts of reckless driving and one count of...
Man charged with driving 161 mph on interstate, police say
Rescuers carried the man's body nearly a mile to the Cog Railway train.
After mountain hiker dies, rescuers carry body nearly a mile
Joseph Moffit
2 injured in boating accident involving alleged drunk driver
Police say a teen spotted driving erratically in downtown St. Johnsbury Sunday was later...
Alleged joyrider, 15, arrested in St. Johnsbury
Stowe Mountain Rescue was hit with back-to-back calls for help on Sunday.
Stowe Mountain Rescue saves 2 on Sunday

Latest News

Police say 43-year-old Brian Mercer died after crashing his bike on Beebe Road in Derby,...
Man dies 16 days after motorcycle crash in Derby
The puppies were stolen from a home in Coventry, Vermont, two of them were found in Newport...
Woman accused of stealing three puppies from a home in Coventry, Vermont
A Bethel man will be in court today after police say he rammed into several cars
Man accused of ramming multiple cars in Bethel, Vermont
Mother and daughter open farm in Vermont after participating in farming course
Mother-daughter duo opens farm in Vermont