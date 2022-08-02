Man accused of damaging cars and reckless driving in Bethel, Vermont
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BETHEL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Bethel man will be in court Tuesday after police say he rammed into several cars.
Vermont State Police say they got a call Monday about a man shooting a rifle on Fire Lane in Bethel, Vermont, and that someone was driving into several cars.
Police say no actual shooting occurred, but several vehicles were rammed.
36-year-old Joel Gouin was arrested.
He’s scheduled to be in court today on violations including Reckless Endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident.
