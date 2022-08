DERBY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say 43-year-old Brian Mercer died after crashing his bike on Beebe Road in Derby, Vermont a month ago.

Officers say he drove off the roadway and was taken by helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center on July 3.

The New Hampshire’s Medical Examiner’s Office now reports he died 16 days later, on July 19.

