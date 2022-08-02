New Hampshire colleges, universities targeted by bomb threats

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities say multiple higher education institutions were targeted with bomb threats on Tuesday.

They say about 10 colleges and universities got calls from the same phone number.

Investigators believe the number was spoofed and the caller may be from overseas.

The Department of Safety doesn’t think any of the threats are credible.

They say law enforcement is still investigating and anyone who receives a bomb threat should contact the police immediately.

