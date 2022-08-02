Plan to redevelop old Pizza Hut building in South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After sitting pizza-less for over a decade, plans are finally in the works to redevelop the old Pizza Hut on Shelburne Road in South Burlington.

Property owners Gary and Rene Bourne say they submitted a plan for redevelopment that would completely transform the space.

They say the plan right now is to completely overhaul the former restaurant and the two parcels of land next to it and replace them with 27 apartments, a bank and a retail building.

They say this is not the first time they have tried to redevelop the space but zoning issues have caused problems in the past.

“Zoning in South Burlington is very complicated and with this project, we’ve tried very hard to shape it to what we’re hearing that they want. We never imagined when we bought the Pizza Hut that we wouldn’t be able to use it effectively with things that we wanted to do, and it is what it is, but I think it’s a good project,” Gary Bourne said.

The plan goes before the city’s Development Review Board Tuesday night.

If everything goes according to plan, they say they could complete the project in two to three years.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.