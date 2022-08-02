Plan to redevelop old Pizza Hut building in South Burlington

After sitting pizza-less for over a decade, plans are finally in the works to redevelop the old...
After sitting pizza-less for over a decade, plans are finally in the works to redevelop the old Pizza Hut on Shelburne Road in South Burlington.(WCAX)
By Kiana Burks
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After sitting pizza-less for over a decade, plans are finally in the works to redevelop the old Pizza Hut on Shelburne Road in South Burlington.

Property owners Gary and Rene Bourne say they submitted a plan for redevelopment that would completely transform the space.

They say the plan right now is to completely overhaul the former restaurant and the two parcels of land next to it and replace them with 27 apartments, a bank and a retail building.

They say this is not the first time they have tried to redevelop the space but zoning issues have caused problems in the past.

“Zoning in South Burlington is very complicated and with this project, we’ve tried very hard to shape it to what we’re hearing that they want. We never imagined when we bought the Pizza Hut that we wouldn’t be able to use it effectively with things that we wanted to do, and it is what it is, but I think it’s a good project,” Gary Bourne said.

The plan goes before the city’s Development Review Board Tuesday night.

If everything goes according to plan, they say they could complete the project in two to three years.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, 30, was charged with two counts of reckless driving and one count of...
Man charged with driving 161 mph on interstate, police say
Catherine Hughes-File photo
Channel 3′s Catherine Hughes remembered as tough, no-nonsense reporter
Stowe Mountain Rescue was hit with back-to-back calls for help on Sunday.
Stowe Mountain Rescue saves 2 on Sunday
Police say a teen spotted driving erratically in downtown St. Johnsbury Sunday was later...
Alleged joyrider, 15, arrested in St. Johnsbury
Joseph Moffit
2 injured in boating accident involving alleged drunk driver

Latest News

Vermont election officials are counting down the hours until the primary election. - File photo
Vermont voters can fix ballots submitted with errors
A Vermont author says his new work of fiction for young adults was inspired by multi-talented...
How Olympians inspired Vermont author’s new book
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy
Jurors see police interview with man charged in deaths of 7 motorcyclists
MM
Governor proclaims August Agritourism Month in Vermont