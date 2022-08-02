Plattsburgh to host its first-ever Michigan Fest in 2023

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Michigan Month in the town of Plattsburgh may be over, but the celebrating will continue.

The town just announced that next year it will host its first-ever Michigan Festival.

If you don’t know what a Michigan is, it’s a hot dog covered in a sweet or spicy meat sauce and mustard and onions.

And a lot of people have their own recipe.

July 22 is the tentative date for the inaugural Michigan Fest with events taking place at the American Legion.

“There is lots of different activities and things to do and it’s not just about the town of Plattsburgh, the town of Plattsburgh is a launching off point to so many great things within our region. So, it’s celebrating a part of ourselves but it’s also sharing a part of ourselves with others,” said Michael Cashman, the Plattsburgh town supervisor.

Money raised from Michigan Fest will go toward the Battlefield Memorial Gateway park project in the town of Plattsburgh.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.