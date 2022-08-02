Police investigating shots fired in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a report of shots fired in Springfield.

It happened late Monday night on Valley Street, just before midnight.

No one was found injured.

Police say they collected evidence at the scene and interviewed people.

Vermont State Police and Springfield Police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the state police in Westminster at 802-722-4600 or submit an anonymous tip online.

