Police investigating shots fired in Springfield

Police are investigating a report of shots fired in Springfield.
Police are investigating a report of shots fired in Springfield.(KCRG)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a report of shots fired in Springfield.

It happened late Monday night on Valley Street, just before midnight.

No one was found injured.

Police say they collected evidence at the scene and interviewed people.

Vermont State Police and Springfield Police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the state police in Westminster at 802-722-4600 or submit an anonymous tip online.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, 30, was charged with two counts of reckless driving and one count of...
Man charged with driving 161 mph on interstate, police say
Rescuers carried the man's body nearly a mile to the Cog Railway train.
After mountain hiker dies, rescuers carry body nearly a mile
Joseph Moffit
2 injured in boating accident involving alleged drunk driver
Police say a teen spotted driving erratically in downtown St. Johnsbury Sunday was later...
Alleged joyrider, 15, arrested in St. Johnsbury
Stowe Mountain Rescue was hit with back-to-back calls for help on Sunday.
Stowe Mountain Rescue saves 2 on Sunday

Latest News

Nathan Carman during a previous court appearance. - File photo
Vt. man charged with killing mother at sea to remain detained
Vermont's government filling up with women
Getting women into government
A New Hampshire ski area that shut down its summer attractions last month when its management...
Gunstock set to reopen after commission overhaul
Mother and daughter open farm in Vermont after participating in farming course
Amid high demand for farms, mother-daughter duo open farm in Wolcott