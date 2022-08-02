SUNY Plattsburgh aims to help delinquent NY youths get back on track

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - SUNY Plattsburgh hopes to be a future hub for delinquent youth resources in the state of New York.

Right now, the Social Work Department says there are not many resources available for delinquent youth to help them get out of their situations.

They just got a $75,000 grant from the state to develop new programs and resources.

They will work as a hub with 12 other organizations in the state that also got grants to come up with evidence-based strategies that work to turn those young lives around.

“What we want to do is create communities that will not just provide them with resources in terms of educational attainment, in terms of social-emotional processes, in terms of just having a higher self-esteem and feeling good about yourself when you are moving on in the system and creating a structure where they can be successful in their careers overall,” said Akanksha Anand, the director of social work at SUNY Plattsburgh.

Part of the grant will be used to create a virtual library so agencies and organizations across the state have access to their research and findings.

