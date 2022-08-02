Vermont cheesemaker wins best in show at national competition

GREENSBORO BEND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont-based cheesemaker Jasper Hill Farm took the prize for best in show at a national competition.

At the American Cheese Society Competition, the Greensboro Bend cheesemaker’s “Whitney” cheese placed both first in its category and earned the title of best in show.

It was entered in the raclette-style category.

Jasper Hill also got third for best in show for their greensward cheese, a soft cheese partnership with a Long Island cheesemaker.

