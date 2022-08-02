Vermont cheesemaker wins best in show at national competition

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO BEND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont-based cheesemaker Jasper Hill Farm took the prize for best in show at a national competition.

At the American Cheese Society Competition, the Greensboro Bend cheesemaker’s “Whitney” cheese placed both first in its category and earned the title of best in show.

It was entered in the raclette-style category.

Jasper Hill also got third for best in show for their greensward cheese, a soft cheese partnership with a Long Island cheesemaker.

Click here for the full list of winners.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, 30, was charged with two counts of reckless driving and one count of...
Man charged with driving 161 mph on interstate, police say
Catherine Hughes-File photo
Channel 3′s Catherine Hughes remembered as tough, no-nonsense reporter
Rescuers carried the man's body nearly a mile to the Cog Railway train.
After mountain hiker dies, rescuers carry body nearly a mile
Joseph Moffit
2 injured in boating accident involving alleged drunk driver
Police say a teen spotted driving erratically in downtown St. Johnsbury Sunday was later...
Alleged joyrider, 15, arrested in St. Johnsbury

Latest News

Police are investigating a report of shots fired in Springfield.
Police investigating shots fired in Springfield
Jay Peak-File photo
Bidder offers $58M for Jay Peak
Brian's North End Auto is giving away free auto repairs, an initiative that was inspired by...
Brian’s North End Auto does $500 gift card giveaway for free repairs
jasperhill
Vermont cheesemaker wins best in show at national competition