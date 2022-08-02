Vermont EMS Academy opens to help train first responders

By Darren Perron
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Staffing levels at EMS departments are in critical condition across Vermont, but a new training center is designed to help.

A million dollars in federal pandemic money is helping to create the Vermont Emergency Management Services Academy in Newfane.

It will offer all kinds of EMS education: training, continuing education, water rescue and rope rescue courses, and more.

It’s geared toward first responders, emergency doctors, nurses, and others in the emergency medical field-- the people who help you get from the emergency situation you’re in to the hospital.

“There is interest but there’s been barriers to access,” said Drew Hazelton of Rescue Inc.

A soft opening will happen in September and a grand opening in mid-October.

You can sign up for programs online.

