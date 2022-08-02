Vermont voters can fix ballots submitted with errors

Vermont election officials are counting down the hours until the primary election. - File photo
Vermont election officials are counting down the hours until the primary election. - File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont election officials are counting down the hours until the primary election.

More than 52,000 Vermonters requested early ballots and more than 25,000 have already returned them to town clerks.

If you still have a ballot, it’s too late to send it through the mail for it to arrive by next Tuesday.

Instead, you can deliver it to your town clerk, leave it in a secure dropbox or you can or you can bring it to the polls.

“Important that people understand that the town clerk needs to have the voter’s ballot in hand by 7 p.m. when the polls close for their vote to count,” said Jim Condos, D-Vt. Secretary of State.

New this year, voters can fix ballots that are submitted with errors, such as not signing the ballot’s envelope.

If there’s an issue with your ballot, your town clerk will send you a postcard. A box will be checked showing what needs to be fixed.

So far, 260 out of 444 defective ballots have been fixed already.

