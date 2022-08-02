Vt. man charged with killing mother at sea to remain detained
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A federal judge in Vermont has ruled that the man charged with killing his mother at sea during a 2016 fishing trip off the coast of New England in a plot to inherit millions of dollars will remain detained pending trial.
The judge on Tuesday denied Nathan Carman’s request to be released.
The judge said Carman is a flight risk and potential danger due to the seriousness of the charges, lack of strong family, employment or community connections, his involvement with firearms and the ongoing feud with his family over his late grandfather’s inheritance.
