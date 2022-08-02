Woman accused of stealing three puppies from a litter in the Northeast Kingdom

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are searching for a stolen puppy and a woman is being accused of taking three puppies from their litter.

A couple reported three of their six-week old German Shepard/Black and Tan Coonhound mixes puppies were stolen last Monday from their outdoor enclosure in Coventry.

Officers say two of the puppies were found on property on Route 105 in Newport Center.

20-year-old Tamieka Demo is being accused of stealing the puppies and she’s scheduled to be in court in September on a larceny charge.

One of the puppies hasn’t been found.

If you have any information contact Vermont State Police Derby Barracks.

