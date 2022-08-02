Woman accused of stealing three puppies from a litter in the Northeast Kingdom

Woman accused of taking three puppies from their outdoor enclosure, one still has not been found
Woman accused of taking three puppies from their outdoor enclosure, one still has not been found(Vermont State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:19 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are searching for a stolen puppy and a woman is being accused of taking three puppies from their litter.

A couple reported three of their six-week old German Shepard/Black and Tan Coonhound mixes puppies were stolen last Monday from their outdoor enclosure in Coventry.

Officers say two of the puppies were found on property on Route 105 in Newport Center.

20-year-old Tamieka Demo is being accused of stealing the puppies and she’s scheduled to be in court in September on a larceny charge.

One of the puppies hasn’t been found.

If you have any information contact Vermont State Police Derby Barracks.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alejandro Zapata-Rebello, 30, was charged with two counts of reckless driving and one count of...
Man charged with driving 161 mph on interstate, police say
Rescuers carried the man's body nearly a mile to the Cog Railway train.
After mountain hiker dies, rescuers carry body nearly a mile
Joseph Moffit
2 injured in boating accident involving alleged drunk driver
Stowe Mountain Rescue was hit with back-to-back calls for help on Sunday.
Stowe Mountain Rescue saves 2 on Sunday
Police say a teen spotted driving erratically in downtown St. Johnsbury Sunday was later...
Alleged joyrider, 15, arrested in St. Johnsbury

Latest News

File Photo
Man in motorcycle accident in July, dies
Isle La Motte
Isle La Motte residents react to recent flag vandalism
Isle La Motte residents react to recent flag vandalism
Isle La Motte residents react to recent flag vandalism
File photo
Amtrak service in Saratoga Springs back up and running