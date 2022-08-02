Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! We got August off to a hot start yesterday when we got up to 89° for a high in Burlington. Temperatures will be down a notch today as a weak frontal system comes through with just a few, scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm or two. Otherwise, there will also be some sunny breaks throughout the day as well.

That system will be out of here tonight and skies will clear out. After some patchy fog to start the day, Wednesday will feature lots of sunshine and warmer temperatures again.

Thursday will be an active day. It will be hot & humid with some early sunshine. A frontal system coming in later in the day and into the overnight will touch off another round of showers & thunderstorms. Some of those showers and thunderstorms may last into Friday. Temperatures will be down just a notch on Friday.

It will heat right back up again as we head into the weekend. The weather pattern over the weekend and into Monday is looking a little “iffy.” It could be partly sunny each day, but also there could be some showers. Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be narrowing down that weekend forecast for you over the next few days. -Gary

