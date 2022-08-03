Burlington Electric asks customers to conserve power during peak hours Thursday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The forecast calls for hot and humid weather on Thursday, so the Burlington Electric Department is asking customers to help “Defeat the Peak.”

In order to reduce electric consumption, the department hopes people will raise their thermostats between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. if they have air conditioning.

They also ask customers to turn off lights and wait to use washing machines, dryers and dishwashers until after 7 p.m.

