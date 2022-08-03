Burlington Electric asks customers to conserve power during peak hours Thursday

The Burlington Electric Department is asking customers to help "Defeat the Peak" and conserve...
The Burlington Electric Department is asking customers to help "Defeat the Peak" and conserve energy on Thursday. - File photo(WAFB)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The forecast calls for hot and humid weather on Thursday, so the Burlington Electric Department is asking customers to help “Defeat the Peak.”

In order to reduce electric consumption, the department hopes people will raise their thermostats between the hours of 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. if they have air conditioning.

They also ask customers to turn off lights and wait to use washing machines, dryers and dishwashers until after 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After sitting pizza-less for over a decade, plans are finally in the works to redevelop the old...
New plan to redevelop old Pizza Hut property in South Burlington
Vermont State Police say a Vermont man has died of injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash...
Vermont man dies of injuries 2 weeks after motorcycle crash
Jay Peak-File photo
Jay Peak sale pending; Utah group bids $58M for resort
Joel Gouin
Man accused of damaging cars and reckless driving in Bethel
When it's hot and Lake Champlain's beaches are closed due to cyanobacteria, some people head to...
Swimming holes look good when lake beaches close but they come with risks

Latest News

SDF
Organic Valley begins milk pickups at Vermont farms
SDF
Prosecution rests in deadly motorcycle crash trial in NH
SDF
Man fleeing police shocked by high voltage wires, authorities say
sdf
North Country gears up for annual Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration
SDF
Fake bomb threats target Vermont colleges, universities