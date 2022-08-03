Caught on Camera: Suspect stealing from Bibens Ace in North Springfield. Vt.

Police release footage of third person involved in robbery at Biben's Ace Hardware Friday
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NORTH SPRINGFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are looking for another person tied to a robbery at the Bibens Ace in North Springfield.

Check out the video above. State police say that person was stealing from the hardware store last Friday. Officers say the store was forced open and that several items were stolen.

They’re asking anyone who can help identify the person or the truck to give them a call.

Officers already arrested 33-year-old Justin Wallace, from Springfield, and 38-year-old Bradley Elliott, also from Springfield.

Wallace is charged with possessing stolen property and Elliot is charged with selling it.

