Fake bomb threats target Vermont colleges, universities

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bomb threats have been targeting higher education institutions across the United States, including some in our region.

Wednesday, CCV in Newport, Southern Vermont College in Bennington and the University of Vermont in Burlington all got calls.

UVM tells us they received a call consistent with false bomb threats made to other universities and colleges throughout the country.

UVM Police say the threat was not credible.

New Hampshire police say bomb threats there on Tuesday targeted 10 institutions across the Granite State.

Investigators say it appears the same number was used to make those threats and the caller appears to be using a spoofed number.

