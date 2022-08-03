Hand-harvesting an invasive weed in Vermont

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working to get an invasive weed out of the Sandbar Wildlife Management Area.

Support staff visited several projects in the Lake Champlain basin where different techniques are being used to improve water quality and prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species. That includes hand-harvesting water chestnuts which they reach by kayaks and canoes.

“We check our naturalist citizens who are reporting aquatic invasive species. We’ve found that someone had reported this and we immediately came out and looked and did indeed find several thousand plants of water chestnut throughout the Wildlife Management Area,” said Kimberly Jensen of the Vermont Environmental Conservation Department.

For more than 20 years the Army Corps of Engineers has provided financial assistance for projects controlling aquatic plants in the lake.

