Hospital employee dies after patient attack; death considered homicide, investigators say

Officials say a health employee’s death in South Carolina has been ruled a homicide.
Officials say a health employee’s death in South Carolina has been ruled a homicide.(baona via canva)
By Nevin Smith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A South Carolina healthcare employee has died after being struck in the groin, with his death ruled as a homicide.

WIS reports that 40-year-old Kevin Robinson, a Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital worker, died on May 31 after a patient suffering from mental and emotional issues attacked him.

The Sumter Police Department reported that Robinson was struck in the groin during the altercation. He was hospitalized after the incident but later died.

On Monday, investigators released the autopsy findings, saying the 40-year-old’s death was considered a homicide.

According to the Sumter County coroner’s office, Robinson’s death was related to physiological stress associated with a physical altercation.

Officials said the incident remains under investigation by the Sumter Police Department and the coroner’s office.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After sitting pizza-less for over a decade, plans are finally in the works to redevelop the old...
New plan to redevelop old Pizza Hut property in South Burlington
Vermont State Police say a Vermont man has died of injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash...
Vermont man dies of injuries 2 weeks after motorcycle crash
Jay Peak-File photo
Jay Peak sale pending; Utah group bids $58M for resort
Joel Gouin
Man accused of damaging cars and reckless driving in Bethel
When it's hot and Lake Champlain's beaches are closed due to cyanobacteria, some people head to...
Swimming holes look good when lake beaches close but they come with risks

Latest News

Lessons in welding are teaching kids much more than just the trade. Rosie's Camp in Barre is...
Summer camp aims to empower young people through welding
Alex Jones is seen in an Austin, Texas, courtroom on Tuesday.
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was ‘100% real’
Phil Mickelson lines up a shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the Bedminster...
Mickelson, others sue PGA Tour over LIV Golf suspensions
Is help for homeowners facing foreclosure taking too long to reach those who need it? - File...
Housing help delays frustrate homeowners facing foreclosure
SDF
Housing help delays frustrate homeowners facing foreclosure