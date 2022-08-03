Housing help delays frustrate homeowners facing foreclosure

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many Vermonters facing foreclosure have been banking on a pandemic relief program to help them catch up on missed mortgage payments. The problem is some are still waiting on federal aid and now banks are coming for their homes.

Colin Flanders looked into this for Seven Days. He told our Darren Perron about what he found. Watch the video to see their full conversation.

Click here to read Colin Flanders’ story in Seven Days.

