Man accused of transporting people in U.S. illegally at Vt. border

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man accused of transporting people he knew were in the U.S. illegally will be held in jail while the court case carries out.

The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont reports Marco Salvedra Espinoza, 42, was in court Tuesday.

Agents say he was stopped near the Vermont/Canadian border July 27 with people who admitted they had just paid thousands of dollars to be smuggled into the country. The passengers were charged with illegal entry into the United States, a misdemeanor, in a related case.

Salvedra Espinoza, from Bronx, N.Y., could be sentenced to up to five years if found guilty.

