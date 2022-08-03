Man accused of transporting people in U.S. illegally at Vt. border

(MGN graphic)
(MGN graphic)(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man accused of transporting people he knew were in the U.S. illegally will be held in jail while the court case carries out.

The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont reports Marco Salvedra Espinoza, 42, was in court Tuesday.

Agents say he was stopped near the Vermont/Canadian border July 27 with people who admitted they had just paid thousands of dollars to be smuggled into the country. The passengers were charged with illegal entry into the United States, a misdemeanor, in a related case.

Salvedra Espinoza, from Bronx, N.Y., could be sentenced to up to five years if found guilty.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police say a Vermont man has died of injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash...
Vermont man dies of injuries 2 weeks after motorcycle crash
After sitting pizza-less for over a decade, plans are finally in the works to redevelop the old...
New plan to redevelop old Pizza Hut property in South Burlington
Jay Peak-File photo
Jay Peak sale pending; Utah group bids $58M for resort
Joel Gouin
Man accused of damaging cars and reckless driving in Bethel
Police say three puppies were stolen from a litter in Coventry and one is still missing.
Woman accused of stealing puppies, 1 still missing

Latest News

Bibens Ace Theft Suspect
Caught on Camera: Suspect stealing from Bibens Ace in North Springfield. Vt.
Baseball game-job fair combination events are coming to Burlington, Lamoille, and Lyndonville...
More Triple Play Job Fairs announced for August
A man accused of transporting people he knew were in the US illegally is held in jail
Man on trial for allegedly transporting people in the US illegally
Police release footage of third person involved in robbery at Biben's Ace Hardware Friday
Police search for third person involved in Biben's Ace Hardware store robbery