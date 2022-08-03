Man fleeing police shocked by high voltage wires, authorities say

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say a man is in the hospital after running from police and nearly electrocuting himself on high voltage wires at a power substation.

Hartford Police say they were responding to a stolen car parked in the middle of Dewey’s Mills Road when they heard a man had broken a window at a nearby house trying to get inside.

Police say the man-- whose name has not been released-- ran away from them and into a nearby power substation, and as he climbed up, he grabbed onto high voltage wires, suffered an electric shock and fell to the ground.

He was taken to the hospital.

We don’t know his condition.

Police say he will face criminal charges.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After sitting pizza-less for over a decade, plans are finally in the works to redevelop the old...
New plan to redevelop old Pizza Hut property in South Burlington
Vermont State Police say a Vermont man has died of injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash...
Vermont man dies of injuries 2 weeks after motorcycle crash
Jay Peak-File photo
Jay Peak sale pending; Utah group bids $58M for resort
Joel Gouin
Man accused of damaging cars and reckless driving in Bethel
When it's hot and Lake Champlain's beaches are closed due to cyanobacteria, some people head to...
Swimming holes look good when lake beaches close but they come with risks

Latest News

SDF
Organic Valley begins milk pickups at Vermont farms
SDF
Prosecution rests in deadly motorcycle crash trial in NH
SDF
Man fleeing police shocked by high voltage wires, authorities say
sdf
North Country gears up for annual Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration
SDF
Fake bomb threats target Vermont colleges, universities