Man fleeing police shocked by high voltage wires, authorities say

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say a man is in the hospital after running from police and nearly electrocuting himself on high voltage wires at a power substation.

Hartford Police say they were responding to a stolen car parked in the middle of Dewey’s Mills Road when they heard a man had broken a window at a nearby house trying to get inside.

Police say the man-- whose name has not been released-- ran away from them and into a nearby power substation, and as he climbed up, he grabbed onto high voltage wires, suffered an electric shock and fell to the ground.

He was taken to the hospital.

We don’t know his condition.

Police say he will face criminal charges.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.