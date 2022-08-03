Moon may have stable temperatures for humans, researchers say

Caves on the moon could provide shelters to humans.
Caves on the moon could provide shelters to humans.
By CNN
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - It is possible that humans could start living on the moon.

There are caves on the moon, or at least the makings of caves, which have steady temperatures of about 63 degrees Fahrenheit.

That is a huge difference compared to the moon’s surface, which heats up to 260 degrees Fahrenheit during the day and drops to -280 degrees Fahrenheit at night.

Research recently published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters shows the moon has pit craters that could be turned into caves, and the stable temperatures there could make them a good place for shelter.

In other words, exploring the moon and eventually living there could be a lot safer, but being stuck in a cave or facing certain death might not sound too fun.

The study’s co-author said this new information could help NASA pick up the pace on designing a workable, permanent station on the moon, saying, “Humans evolved living in caves, and to caves we might return when we live on the moon.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

