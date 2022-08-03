More job fairs scheduled around the state in August

Baseball game-job fair combination events are coming to Burlington, Lamoille, and Lyndonville in August
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Another Triple Play Job Fest will be held at Centennial Field in Burlington.

Vermont’s Labor Department says previous Triple Play events in White River Junction, Montpelier, and Burlington were successful. The Labor Department is hosting three more events in August.

The first event will be held at Centennial Field. The hiring event starts at 5:30 pm on Friday with the first pitch of the game at 6:35 pm.

Autumn Harp, Cabot Creamery USPS, and the UVM Medical Center are some of the employers involved.

Other hiring events are planned for Ludlow on August 9 at the Veterans Memorial Park, and Lyndonville on August 18 at Bandstand Park.

