‘Neers open playoffs with a win

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Mountaineers are one win away from a trip to their first NECBL Championship Series since 2015 after an 8-3 win over the Sanford Mainers Tuesday night at the Rec Field.

Vermont blew the game open with a six-run second inning, started by a Matt Venuto solo shot. Aaron Dona pitched into the sixth, giving up just two runs and striking out five to earn the win.

The ‘Neers will travel to Maine Wednesday night for Game 2 of the best of three NECBL Semifinal series.

