‘Neers open playoffs with a win

Vermont wins 8-3 over Sanford
Vermont wins 8-3 over Sanford
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Mountaineers are one win away from a trip to their first NECBL Championship Series since 2015 after an 8-3 win over the Sanford Mainers Tuesday night at the Rec Field.

Vermont blew the game open with a six-run second inning, started by a Matt Venuto solo shot. Aaron Dona pitched into the sixth, giving up just two runs and striking out five to earn the win.

The ‘Neers will travel to Maine Wednesday night for Game 2 of the best of three NECBL Semifinal series.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police say a Vermont man has died of injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash...
Vermont man dies of injuries 2 weeks after motorcycle crash
After sitting pizza-less for over a decade, plans are finally in the works to redevelop the old...
New plan to redevelop old Pizza Hut property in South Burlington
Joel Gouin
Man accused of damaging cars and reckless driving in Bethel
Police say three puppies were stolen from a litter in Coventry and one is still missing.
Woman accused of stealing puppies, 1 still missing
Catherine Hughes-File photo
Channel 3′s Catherine Hughes remembered as tough, no-nonsense reporter

Latest News

Former UVM Ice Cat prepares to skate in the pros in her hometown of Montreal
Kristina Shanahan talks UVM women’s hockey, signing with PHF expansion team
Essex advances to Northeast Regionals in Worcester
Essex mercy rules South Burlington to claim Legion baseball title
First time Vermont will send a youth baseball team to the Cal Ripken World Series
Central Vermont 12U baseball team prepares for Cal Ripken World Series
CVU’s Elise Berger makes 20-player team roster for Team USA
Shelburne native makes debut with women’s national baseball team