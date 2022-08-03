Organic Valley begins milk pickups at Vermont farms

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRISVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - One year after Horizon terminated contracts with dozens of dairy farmers in our region, a truck picked up milk at a Morrisville farm.

The Rooney Farm was dropped last year by Horizon, and Wednesday they began their contract with a different milk processor, Organic Valley.

Representatives from Organic Valley, state officials, family and friends gathered to celebrate.

Vt. Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts says a year ago there was a lot of fear, but now many farmers are hopeful.

“This is a big sigh of relief for the Rooney family but also for a number of other dairy farmers in Vermont and the Northeast; they were at risk of losing a place to sell their milk. So this farm could have stopped, 800 acres, beautiful Lamoille County-- so their livelihood, their families, all were at risk. But now that Organic Valley has stepped in to purchase their milk, it is significant,” Tebbetts said.

Organic Valley says 51 new family farms officially joined their company Wednesday.

Thursday morning, our Kevin Gaiss checks in with the organic dairy industry and what’s on the horizon for dairy farmers across the region.

Related Stories:

Organic Valley to provide market to Horizon dairy farmers

Vermont getting millions to help modernize dairy industry

Task force makes recommendations to assist organic dairy farms

Organic Valley Announces 2022 Initiatives to Save Northeast Family Dairy Farms

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After sitting pizza-less for over a decade, plans are finally in the works to redevelop the old...
New plan to redevelop old Pizza Hut property in South Burlington
Vermont State Police say a Vermont man has died of injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash...
Vermont man dies of injuries 2 weeks after motorcycle crash
Jay Peak-File photo
Jay Peak sale pending; Utah group bids $58M for resort
Joel Gouin
Man accused of damaging cars and reckless driving in Bethel
When it's hot and Lake Champlain's beaches are closed due to cyanobacteria, some people head to...
Swimming holes look good when lake beaches close but they come with risks

Latest News

SDF
Organic Valley begins milk pickups at Vermont farms
SDF
Prosecution rests in deadly motorcycle crash trial in NH
SDF
Man fleeing police shocked by high voltage wires, authorities say
sdf
North Country gears up for annual Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration
SDF
Fake bomb threats target Vermont colleges, universities