Police investigate bomb threats against colleges in New Hampshire

Bombing threat calls from a spoofed phone number threatened numerous New Hampshire higher education facilities
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire police are investigating reports of multiple bomb threats targeting colleges and universities across the state.

So far, The Department of Safety says it appears the same phone number was used to make bomb threats to 10 higher education facilities Tuesday.

The caller, who may be from overseas, appears to be using a spoofed number.

Police say there isn’t any information at this time to indicate the threats are credible.

