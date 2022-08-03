Police investigating shooting in Bennington

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a shooting in Bennington.

According to Bennington Police, it happened on Pleasant Street Wednesday morning.

We do not yet know whether anyone was injured or whether a shooter is in custody.

Police said there is no concern for public safety but they would not elaborate on what that means.

We’re told the Vermont State Police crime scene search team is assisting with the investigation.

We will bring you more details when they are available.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.