Politano claims Women’s Am title

BRANDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Playing just down the road from where she dominated the high school ranks at Otter Valley, Mia Politano claimed her first Vermont Women’s Amateur title, edging Julia Dapron by two shots Wedneday afternoon at Neshobe.

Representing Ralph Mhyre, Politano entered the day second behind Carson Richards. But she caught up early and overtook the Burlington Country Club golfer down the back nine. Julia Dapron of the Dorset Field Club would prove the bigger threat, shooting just the third sub-par round by anyone over the three-day tournament.

Eventually Politano’s consistency would prove the difference, as she sank a par putt on 18 to hold on for the win, +8 to Dapron’s +10.

“I knew that I just wanted to come out and do the best I could do today,” Politano said. “I was just trying to play the course and obvioulsy keeping an eye on Carson because I was playing with her, but trying not to think about too much what other people were doing because I can’t control that. I can only control my game. I would say this is definitely the best one so far. I didn’t totally expect a win coming in this week, but I knew that I was in a good spot, especially after the first day I knew that I had a chance. So I was just happy that I was able to achieve what I could achieve in this tournament and just very excited.”

Politano beocmes the second current Middlebury Panther golfer to capture this tournament in the last four years, following in the footsteps of Chloe Levins. The former Panther won that championship in 2019 at Ralph Myhre.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.