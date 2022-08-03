Vermont airmen begin returning from overseas

Family members welcome home a fighter pilot assigned to the 134th Fighter Squadron, Vermont Air...
Family members welcome home a fighter pilot assigned to the 134th Fighter Squadron, Vermont Air National Guard Base, South Burlington, Vermont, Aug. 2, 2022. This week, F-35A Lightning II Aircraft, equipment, and personnel from the 158th Fighter Wing begin returning home from a three month overseas deployment at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany.(Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis | Courtesy: U.S. Air National Guard-Senior Master Sgt. Michael Davis))
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Members of the Vermont Air Guard who were deployed overseas have begun arriving back home.

The military released video clips from South Burlington showing the F-35s touching down and families greeting the returning airmen of the 158th Fighter Wing.

They started arriving in Vermont on Tuesday.

They’re coming back from a three-month deployment overseas to Germany.

