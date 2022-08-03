Vermont airmen begin returning from overseas

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Members of the Vermont Air Guard who were deployed overseas have begun arriving back home.

The military released video clips from South Burlington showing the F-35s touching down and families greeting the returning airmen of the 158th Fighter Wing.

They started arriving in Vermont on Tuesday.

They’re coming back from a three-month deployment overseas to Germany.

