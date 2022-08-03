Vt., NH, NY attorneys general join forces to stop robocalls

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont, New Hampshire and New York’s attorneys general say they are joining the bipartisan Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force aimed at cracking down on illegal robocalls.

The goal is to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign scam calls into the United States.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella says robocalls are a serious problem in the Granite State. He says they’re not only annoying but also unlawful and abusive.

In Vermont, an estimated 3 million robocalls were received just last month.

Nationwide it’s estimated that more than 33 million scam calls are made to Americans every day, and nearly $30 billion was stolen last year through these scam calls.

The Task Force has issued 20 civil investigative demands to 20 gateway providers and other entities allegedly responsible for a majority of foreign robocall traffic.

