Vt., NH, NY attorneys general join forces to stop robocalls

Vermont, New Hampshire, and New York Attorneys General join task force to stop robocalls
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont, New Hampshire and New York’s attorneys general say they are joining the bipartisan Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force aimed at cracking down on illegal robocalls.

The goal is to investigate and take legal action against the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign scam calls into the United States.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella says robocalls are a serious problem in the Granite State. He says they’re not only annoying but also unlawful and abusive.

In Vermont, an estimated 3 million robocalls were received just last month.

Nationwide it’s estimated that more than 33 million scam calls are made to Americans every day, and nearly $30 billion was stolen last year through these scam calls.

The Task Force has issued 20 civil investigative demands to 20 gateway providers and other entities allegedly responsible for a majority of foreign robocall traffic.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vermont State Police say a Vermont man has died of injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash...
Vermont man dies of injuries 2 weeks after motorcycle crash
After sitting pizza-less for over a decade, plans are finally in the works to redevelop the old...
New plan to redevelop old Pizza Hut property in South Burlington
Jay Peak-File photo
Jay Peak sale pending; Utah group bids $58M for resort
Joel Gouin
Man accused of damaging cars and reckless driving in Bethel
Police say three puppies were stolen from a litter in Coventry and one is still missing.
Woman accused of stealing puppies, 1 still missing

Latest News

The Newport City Council voted to use remaining state funding to plan a fix for the pit in the...
Newport looks to fill gaping hole left in city by failed EB-5 projects
Experts say the housing market is slightly better for buyers, but it’s still not going to be...
Vt. housing market still hot, but showing small signs of improvement for buyers
Another Triple Play Job Fest will be held at Centennial Field in Burlington. - File photo
More job fairs scheduled around the state in August
Bibens Ace Theft Suspect-Surveillance photo
Caught on Camera: Suspect stealing from North Springfield hardware store