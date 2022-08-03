Vermont Republican congressional primary debate tonight on WCAX

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The three candidates seeking the Republican nomination for Vermont’s lone congressional seat will debate tonight on WCAX.

Liam Madden, Ericka Redic and Anya Tynio are looking to try to replace outgoing Congressman Peter Welch in the U.S. House.

They will meet tonight in a debate from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You can watch it live on Channel 3 and on www.wcax.com. When it begins, you can watch it in the player above or click here for a direct link.

