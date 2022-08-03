BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a very nice day on Wednesday, we’ll be turning up the heat and humidity for Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for Thursday afternoon and evening for parts of the Champlain Valley, western Vermont and the Upper Valley. Temperatures in the low 90s, and dewpoints near 70 will combine to create heat index values of 95 to 100. Take is easy if you plan to be outside for any length of time. Skies will be partly sunny, but are likely to see showers and thunderstorms develop in the afternoon, with the possibility of heavy downpours possible.

Temperatures will be cooler on Friday with highs in the low 80s. With partly sunny skies we may still see some scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms develop. A frontal system will stall out over us for the weekend with hot and humid conditions for Saturday and Sunday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to linger over the region, but it doesn’t look like the entire weekend will see rain.

Heavier, steadier rain comes in on Monday and continues on Tuesday. Rain may be heavy at times through the start of the work week as temperatures cool down into the upper 70s and low 80s. Look for the chance for some lingering showers on Wednesday, but skies will be clearing out for the rest of the week. We’ll see partly sunny skies through Friday, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

