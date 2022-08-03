BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! We have been in an “every-other-day” weather pattern this week. Monday was sunny. Tuesday featured on-and-off downpours and muggy air. So, today, it will be back to sunshine and comfortable humidity again.

Take MAX Advantage of today’s weather, though, because Thursday will be a much different kind of day. It will be hot & muggy, with a Heat Index (the “feels-like” temperature) in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees. The day will start with some sunshine, but showers & thunderstorms will be scattered about as we get into the afternoon, evening, and overnight hours. Some showers & possible thunderstorms could linger into Friday. Friday’s temperature will come down just a bit, but it will be back on the rise again over the weekend, with highs again flirting with the 90 degree mark. It will be staying humid, too.

Also, even though it will be partly sunny, there will be a chance for showers on both Saturday & Sunday with an unsettled weather pattern in place.

A frontal system will also be coming through Monday into Tuesday with more showers & possible thunderstorms.

Take it easy over the next several hot & humid days, especially on Thursday. Stay well hydrated, keep strenuous outdoor activities to a minimum, and confined to the early and late hours of the day. Keep kids & pets cool, and never leave them in an unattended car for even a second. Also, check on any neighbors who may have difficulties in this kind of hot & humid weather. -Gary

