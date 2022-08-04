Autopsies: 3 family members killed at Iowa state park campground were shot, stabbed and strangled

A grieving community holds an emotional memorial to remember a family killed at Maquoketa Caves State Park last month. (Source: KCCI/Family photos/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — Three family members killed during a shooting last month at an eastern Iowa state park were shot, stabbed and/or strangled, according to autopsy results released Thursday.

Tyler Schmidt, 42, died from a gunshot wound and “multiple sharp force injuries,” while his wife, 42-year-old Sarah Schmidt, died from multiple sharp force injuries, the Iowa Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

Their 6-year-old daughter, Lula Schmidt, died from a gunshot wound and strangulation, officials said. All three family members’ deaths have been ruled homicides.

The department confirmed Thursday that the killer was Anthony Sherwin, 23, of LaVista, Nebraska, who died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after the family was attacked early on the morning of July 22 in their tent at the Maquoketa Caves State Park campground.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After sitting pizza-less for over a decade, plans are finally in the works to redevelop the old...
New plan to redevelop old Pizza Hut property in South Burlington
Police say they found a man dead in a Bennington apartment on Wednesday.
Man found dead in Bennington apartment; police searching for suspect
Authorities say a man is in the hospital after running from police in Hartford and shocking...
Man fleeing police shocked by high voltage wires, authorities say
File photo
Man accused of transporting people in US illegally at Vt. border
Authorities in New Hampshire are investigating the deaths of three people, two of them children.
Police investigating 3 suspicious deaths in New Hampshire

Latest News

It's a hot one out there on this Thursday, so thousands of Vermonters are being asked to...
Vermonters asked to conserve electricity Thursday and ‘Defeat the Peak’
A suspect is on the run after a shooting in Bennington and police say that person may be armed...
Police searching for suspect in Bennington homicide
Breonna Taylor was shot to death by Louisville officers who had knocked down her door while...
Feds charge 4 police officers in fatal Breonna Taylor raid
FILE - A memorial to the victims is seen outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in...
Parkland, Florida, jury tours bloody school massacre scene
electricity
Vermonters asked to conserve electricity Thursday and 'Defeat the Peak'