Efficiency Vermont doing a free air conditioner give-away

A new air conditioner could be a Facebook comment away thanks to Efficiency Vermont's giveaway
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Efficiency Vermont is doing a social media giveaway of a window air conditioner.

According to this post on Facebook, people can enter to win a new Energy Star Air Conditioning unit by sharing their favorite place to cool down.

People have commented things like “Lake Dunmore,” “My in-laws’ pool,” and “Willoughby lake.”

