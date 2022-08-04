Essex Junction appoints first city manager

The Five Corners in Essex Junction
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The City of Essex Junction has its first city manager, Regina Mahony. She’ll be stepping into the Lincoln street offices for her first day on September 15th.

Mahony is currently the planning program manager for the Chittenden County Regional Planning Commission.

As city manager, Mahoney will help develop the first city budget, oversee infrastructure projects, and implement a recently approved sales tax, among other duties.

Essex became the 10th city in Vermont on july 1st.

In a statement, Mahony writes “I’m honored to be given the opportunity to lead the city in its formative years. I’m excited to work with the council, staff, residents, and businesses to address the capital needs of the city and continue on the path of making Essex Junction a vibrant, welcoming, and safe community.”

