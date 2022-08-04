Gov. Scott goes electric

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott is now the first governor in the country whose official vehicle fleet is all electric.

On Wednesday in St. Johnsbury, Governor Scott and his security team received a brand new Ford F-150 Lightning, an all electric pickup truck. The ride replaces a gas-powered SUV.

Scott reminds residents transportation is Vermont’s greatest contributor to pollution. The State’s climate report requires Vermont cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.