Gov. Scott goes electric
By Cam Smith
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Governor Phil Scott is now the first governor in the country whose official vehicle fleet is all electric.

On Wednesday in St. Johnsbury, Governor Scott and his security team received a brand new Ford F-150 Lightning, an all electric pickup truck. The ride replaces a gas-powered SUV.

Scott reminds residents transportation is Vermont’s greatest contributor to pollution. The State’s climate report requires Vermont cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030.

