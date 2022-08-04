Lake Champlain Dragon Boat Festival fundraiser returns this weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dragon boat racers will take to Lake Champlain this weekend.

Every year, Dragonheart Vermont hosts the Lake Champlain Dragon Boat Festival. The festival has been around since 2006.

Racers take off every three minutes and paddle for about a minute.

The fundraiser celebrates both the spirit and teamwork of the paddlers and also the work the Dragonheart organization does to help breast cancer survivors.

This year, there are a couple of new highlights, including a race just for the top three fundraisers for bragging rights.

And if you want to race, you still can without forming your own team.

“If you’ve always thought that you wanted to paddle and you never had a team to join, we’re still accepting what’s called free agents, which allows people to come and paddle without a team association. We’ll put you with a team who’s coming up short,” said Nina Atkinson, the executive director of Dragonheart Vermont.

There are still a few pandemic precautions. They have 17 people on the team to allow some distancing on the boat instead of the normal 22. They’re also recommending people bring masks and there will be sanitizing stations.

The festival is Sunday, Aug. 7 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Click here for all the details.

