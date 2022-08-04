Minnesota’s Mall of America locked down for ‘active incident,’ police say

Bloomington police confirmed they were working “an active incident” at Mall of America, with...
Bloomington police confirmed they were working “an active incident” at Mall of America, with numerous officers on the scene.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Police in Minnesota are responding to a possible shooting at the Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis.

Mall of America spokesman Dan Jasper confirmed that the mall was locked down Thursday afternoon but had no other details.

Bloomington police confirmed on Twitter that they were working “an active incident” with numerous officers on the scene. They gave no other details.

Video posted to social media showed what appeared to be a man shouting as he walked near the complex’s Nike store, with at least three apparent gunshots.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After sitting pizza-less for over a decade, plans are finally in the works to redevelop the old...
New plan to redevelop old Pizza Hut property in South Burlington
Police say they found a man dead in a Bennington apartment on Wednesday.
Man found dead in Bennington apartment; police searching for suspect
Authorities say a man is in the hospital after running from police in Hartford and shocking...
Man fleeing police shocked by high voltage wires, authorities say
Authorities in New Hampshire are investigating the deaths of three people, two of them children.
Police investigating 3 suspicious deaths in New Hampshire
File photo
Man accused of transporting people in US illegally at Vt. border

Latest News

Regina Mahony
Essex Junction names first city manager
A museum in Montpelier is paying tribute to a crunchy piece of Vermont history.
New exhibit explores crunchy piece of Vermont history
Sen. Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., left, speaks with Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., during a meeting of...
Democrats consider changes to economic bill, weekend votes ahead
Alex Jones is seen in an Austin, Texas, courtroom on Tuesday.
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M
Minnesota resident Diana Armstrong has broken the record for having the longest fingernails.
Woman sets Guinness World Record with 42-foot long fingernails, report says