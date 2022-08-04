New population count shows Vermont has above average bat population

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Vermont’s bat expert says the Indiana bat population is strong in Vermont.

Fish and Wildlife Small Mammal Biologist Alyssa Bennet has been trapping and counting Indiana bats all summer.

The population has been affected by the fast-spreading fungal disease, white-nose syndrome.

Bennett reports seeing more than 100 bats coming out of each bat box and estimates there are more than 500 in total.

She says that’s a huge population compared to the post-white-nose syndrome colony counts in the rest of the country which are totaling 50 to 80 Indiana bats.

