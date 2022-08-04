New Yorkers can apply online for IDs with “X” option

New Yorkers who want a driver’s license with an “X” gender identity marker can now apply online...
New Yorkers who want a driver’s license with an “X” gender identity marker can now apply online and skip the line at the DMV.(Courtesy:)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New Yorkers who want a driver’s license with an “X” gender identity marker can now apply online and skip the line at the Department of Motor Vehicles.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday that New Yorkers can go to the state DMV website to change their gender marker to “X.”

New York began offering the “X” option for licenses, learner’s permits and nondriver identification cards in May, following the passage of a 2021 state law.

Proponents of the change had argued that limiting gender identity on licenses to either male or female discriminated against nonbinary New Yorkers.

The option is open to new applicants as well as New Yorkers with existing licenses. They will have the option to change their gender marker from “M” or “F” to “X.”

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

After sitting pizza-less for over a decade, plans are finally in the works to redevelop the old...
New plan to redevelop old Pizza Hut property in South Burlington
Police say they found a man dead in a Bennington apartment on Wednesday.
Man found dead in Bennington apartment; police searching for suspect
Authorities say a man is in the hospital after running from police in Hartford and shocking...
Man fleeing police shocked by high voltage wires, authorities say
Authorities in New Hampshire are investigating the deaths of three people, two of them children.
Police investigating 3 suspicious deaths in New Hampshire
File photo
Man accused of transporting people in US illegally at Vt. border

Latest News

Regina Mahony
Essex Junction names first city manager
A museum in Montpelier is paying tribute to a crunchy piece of Vermont history.
New exhibit explores crunchy piece of Vermont history
SDF
Essex Junction names first city manager
Becca Balint, Molly Gray and Dr. Louis Meyers
WATCH LIVE: Vermont Democratic congressional primary debate tonight on WCAX