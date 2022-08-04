No cyanobacteria troubles at Burlington beaches Thursday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - All of Burlington’s beaches were open on Thursday.

Some spots have been closed on and off in recent days and weeks due to cyanobacteria blooms.

Thursday, all the city beaches were deemed safe from what can be harmful toxins in the blue-green algae blooms.

But the closures have been tough on people visiting the Queen City.

“We came here to swim. We are from Colorado. And the gentleman in the office said that the water is closed, it is not safe, please don’t get in it,” said Sandra Burke of Denver.

Cyanobacteria can make people and pets sick. It has been a recurring problem at Burlington’s beaches in recent years.

Click here for the latest information on the status of Burlington beaches.

