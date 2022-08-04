Police searching for suspect in Bennington homicide

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A suspect is on the run after a shooting in Bennington and police say that person may be armed and dangerous.

Bennington police say a man was shot and killed and they’re calling it a homicide.

Police say they went into an apartment at 324 Pleasant Street around 9 a.m. on Wednesday. They say a 38-year-old man was dead inside with several gunshot wounds.

Officers say they know who he is, but they’re not releasing his name yet because they’re trying to reach his family.

Two people of interest were questioned Wednesday night and now they’re looking for a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous. They say that person is not from Vermont. They did not offer any description of that suspect and said given that they believe this is an isolated incident, there is no perceived threat to the public at this time.

Investigators were still at the scene Thursday.

