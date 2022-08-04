Police searching for suspect in Bennington homicide

By Cam Smith
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A suspect is on the run after a shooting in Bennington and police say that person may be armed and dangerous.

Bennington police say a man was shot and killed and they’re calling it a homicide.

Police say they went into an apartment at 324 Pleasant Street around 9 a.m. on Wednesday. They say a 38-year-old man was dead inside with several gunshot wounds.

Officers say they know who he is, but they’re not releasing his name yet because they’re trying to reach his family.

Two people of interest were questioned Wednesday night and now they’re looking for a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous. They say that person is not from Vermont. They did not offer any description of that suspect and said given that they believe this is an isolated incident, there is no perceived threat to the public at this time.

Investigators were still at the scene Thursday.

Related Story:

Man found dead in Bennington apartment; police searching for suspect

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After sitting pizza-less for over a decade, plans are finally in the works to redevelop the old...
New plan to redevelop old Pizza Hut property in South Burlington
Police say they found a man dead in a Bennington apartment on Wednesday.
Man found dead in Bennington apartment; police searching for suspect
Authorities say a man is in the hospital after running from police in Hartford and shocking...
Man fleeing police shocked by high voltage wires, authorities say
File photo
Man accused of transporting people in US illegally at Vt. border
Authorities in New Hampshire are investigating the deaths of three people, two of them children.
Police investigating 3 suspicious deaths in New Hampshire

Latest News

It's a hot one out there on this Thursday, so thousands of Vermonters are being asked to...
Vermonters asked to conserve electricity Thursday and ‘Defeat the Peak’
homicide
Police searching for suspect in Bennington homicide
Police carried out a drug raid in Montpelier on Thursday.
Police carry out drug raid in Montpelier
Some organic dairy farms in Vermont have a new home after getting dropped by milk producer...
The future of organic dairy farming in Vermont