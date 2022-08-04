Suspect in deadly Plattsburgh stabbing pleads not guilty

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The man who police say stabbed a North Country woman to death pleaded not guilty to the charges on Thursday.

Vincent Abrams appeared in Clinton County court on Thursday, facing charges of robbery, criminal possession of stolen property and murder for the death of Melissa Myers, 40.

“We would waive a formal reading and plead not guilty to each one of the charges,” said Alan Cruikshank, Abrams’ lawyer.

The case dates back to the early hours of June 4, when police say Myers was stabbed to death in her home.

At a June 15 court appearance, we learned from testimony that Myers and friends were at her home on Boynton Avenue drinking and doing drugs, and that Abrams showed up unannounced. He was familiar to Myers and her friend group. He stayed but later disappeared.

Police say when they questioned Abrams, he said he did go back to Myers’ home where he found her dead. They say Abrams told them he took a piece of a vacuum from Myers’ home, which police later found off Sailley Avenue along with Myers’ purse and two buried kitchen knives, suspected of being the murder weapons.

Abrams claims he is innocent.

“I have recently received from the defendant, the defendant made statements that he was innocent and that there is some other individual involved in the murder of Melissa Myers,” Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie said.

District Attorney Wylie and defense attorney Alan Cruikshank say they are ready to move forward with a trial.

Wylie asked that Abrams remain incarcerated until that time but Cruikshank says he is not a flight risk and should be offered bail.

“Mr. Abrams has long ties to the community. He’s been living in the region for approximately 20 years, he’s involved in a 14-year relationship and has four kids. He’s based out of the Chazy area, voluntarily came to police custody, voluntarily met with police on several occasions,” Cruikshank said.

Judge William Favreau denied that request. Abrams is due back in court on Sept. 8.

