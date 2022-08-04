Vermont Democratic congressional primary debate tonight on WCAX

By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Three candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for Vermont’s lone congressional seat will debate tonight on WCAX.

Becca Balint, Molly Gray and Dr. Louis Meyers are looking to try to replace outgoing Congressman Peter Welch in the U.S. House.

They will meet tonight in a debate on WCAX from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You can watch it live on Channel 3 and on www.wcax.com.

When the debate begins you can watch it in the player above or click here for a direct link.

Related Stories:

UNH poll shows Balint with dominant lead in congressional race

Campaign Contributions: Following the money in the Democratic primary

Primary Preview: Meet the Democrats running for US House - Pt. 1

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After sitting pizza-less for over a decade, plans are finally in the works to redevelop the old...
New plan to redevelop old Pizza Hut property in South Burlington
Police say they found a man dead in a Bennington apartment on Wednesday.
Man found dead in Bennington apartment; police searching for suspect
Authorities say a man is in the hospital after running from police in Hartford and shocking...
Man fleeing police shocked by high voltage wires, authorities say
File photo
Man accused of transporting people in US illegally at Vt. border
Authorities in New Hampshire are investigating the deaths of three people, two of them children.
Police investigating 3 suspicious deaths in New Hampshire

Latest News

Raul Cardona
Police release identities of Bennington homicide victim, suspect
It's a hot one out there on this Thursday, so thousands of Vermonters are being asked to...
Vermonters asked to conserve electricity Thursday and ‘Defeat the Peak’
electricity
Vermonters asked to conserve electricity Thursday and 'Defeat the Peak'
homicide
Police searching for suspect in Bennington homicide