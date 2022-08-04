Vermont Democratic congressional primary debate tonight on WCAX

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Three candidates seeking the Democratic nomination for Vermont’s lone congressional seat will debate tonight on WCAX.

Becca Balint, Molly Gray and Dr. Louis Meyers are looking to try to replace outgoing Congressman Peter Welch in the U.S. House.

They will meet tonight in a debate on WCAX from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You can watch it live on Channel 3 and on www.wcax.com.



