Vermont man pleads guilty to child sex crime

The FBI has released new numbers that put a price tag on how much cybercrimes are costing...
The FBI has released new numbers that put a price tag on how much cybercrimes are costing victims in the Carolinas(Source: Colin / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:09 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Vt. (WCAX) - On Wednesday, a Vermont man pleaded guilty to multiple child sex crimes. 47-year-old Dennis Lavigne admitted that in November 2019 he exchanged sexually explicit texts with an undercover officer, who was posing as the mother of an 11-year-old child.

In the messages, he expressed desire to have sex with that child. Later that month Lavigne traveled from Vermont to Albany, intent on carrying out the acts.

There he was arrested on child enticement and pornography charges.

Lavigne was a registered sex offender at the time for sexually assaulting a child under the age of 10. He faces at least 10 years, and up to life, in prison.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After sitting pizza-less for over a decade, plans are finally in the works to redevelop the old...
New plan to redevelop old Pizza Hut property in South Burlington
Vermont State Police say a Vermont man has died of injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash...
Vermont man dies of injuries 2 weeks after motorcycle crash
Jay Peak-File photo
Jay Peak sale pending; Utah group bids $58M for resort
When it's hot and Lake Champlain's beaches are closed due to cyanobacteria, some people head to...
Swimming holes look good when lake beaches close but they come with risks
Joel Gouin
Man accused of damaging cars and reckless driving in Bethel

Latest News

Gov. Scott goes electric
Gov. Scott goes electric
Montpelier Police Department
Vermont police department to participate in national training pilot
The Five Corners in Essex Junction
Essex Junction appoints first city manager
Liam Madden, Ericka Redic and Anya Tynio
WATCH: Vermont Republican congressional primary debate