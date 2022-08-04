Vermont man pleads guilty to child sex crime

ALBANY, Vt. (WCAX) - On Wednesday, a Vermont man pleaded guilty to multiple child sex crimes. 47-year-old Dennis Lavigne admitted that in November 2019 he exchanged sexually explicit texts with an undercover officer, who was posing as the mother of an 11-year-old child.

In the messages, he expressed desire to have sex with that child. Later that month Lavigne traveled from Vermont to Albany, intent on carrying out the acts.

There he was arrested on child enticement and pornography charges.

Lavigne was a registered sex offender at the time for sexually assaulting a child under the age of 10. He faces at least 10 years, and up to life, in prison.

