Vermont police department to participate in national training pilot

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting this fall, Montpelier police officers will be taking part in a pilot bias training program. This comes through a partnership with the Virginia based research group CNA and the U.S. Department of Justice.

Montpelier is one of several departments nationwide participating in the study. The DOJ will use results from these training sessions to build a program that will help all departments.

Montpelier Chief Brian Peete says most departments undergo bias training, but there isn’t a universal program for them to go through.

Officers from Barre, Northfield, Berlin, and several others will also be participating.

