Vermonters asked to conserve electricity Thursday and ‘Defeat the Peak’

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s a hot one out there on this Thursday, so thousands of Vermonters are being asked to “Defeat the Peak.”

Burlington Electric is asking customers to limit electricity use from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday.

The Vermont Electric Co-op is asking for energy conservation from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Cutting back at expensive times of day, like when many people get home from work, saves utilities money-- savings they could pass on to you.

It also helps reduce stress on New England’s power grid.

“Over time things are going to change as we electrify more of our uses, we have more electric cars on the road for example. We’re looking ahead and adapting to that but for the moment if you can reduce your use during this window of time in Vermont, across the region we can reduce the strain on the grid and reduce expenses and lower environmental impact,” said Jake Brown of the Vermont Electric Co-op.

You can reduce your consumption Thursday evening by not charging cars or running major appliances, turning off extra lights and using your air conditioner less.

