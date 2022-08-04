WATCH: Vermont Republican congressional primary debate

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The three candidates seeking the Republican nomination for Vermont’s lone congressional seat met in a debate Wednesday night on WCAX.

Ericka Redic, Anya Tynio and Liam Madden are looking to try to replace outgoing Congressman Peter Welch in the U.S. House.

Redic is a Burlington-based accountant who previously ran for state Senate and hosts an online podcast. She ran unsuccessfully for state Senate in 2020.

Tynio is a consultant from Charleston who ran for Congress in 2018. She serves as the Orleans County committeewoman to the state Republican Party.

Madden is a Marine veteran and antiwar advocate from Bellows Falls who works in the solar industry. He’s running as an independent.

WCAX News commissioned a recent poll from the University of New Hampshire which also covered the Republican Primary. It showed that all three candidates were essentially neck and neck, but over half of potential Republican voters-- 58%-- were undecided.

In the WCAX debate, we asked the candidates about their positions on the issues and their vision for the direction of the Republican Party.

You can watch a replay of the live debate in the player below.

Related Stories:

Primary Preview: Meet the Republicans running for US House

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.