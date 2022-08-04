BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - High humidity will continue into Friday and through the upcoming weekend. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will return into the afternoon and linger through the evening, with the chance for a few heavy downpours possible.

The heat will be back for the weekend. Highs will head into the upper 80s and low 90s with more humidity. Most of Saturday will be dry with just the chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm developing during the afternoon. We’ll see a repeat on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be back in the low 90s with scattered showers and thunderstorms develop during the afternoon and evening hours.

More rain and thunderstorms will move through the region on Monday, Monday night and early Tuesday. After a muggy start to the week, a cold front will bring cooler, drier air to the region by late Wednesday. Skies will clear up as well as skies turn partly sunny. Temperatures will be running a bit below normal through the middle and end of next week with highs in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.